MONDAY, JULY 25, 2022

Eleanor Dittmar of Pembroke, wife of the late Ray Dittmar and by first marriage the late Melville “Dick” Briese, at the age of 92 years. A funeral service will be held in the chapel of the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Wednesday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Eleanor Dittmar made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.mdbfuneralhome.com

Marie Bowers of Petawawa, wife of Allan Bowers, at the age of 75 years. Visitation is at the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Tuesday from 2 to 6 PM. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Saint Patrick’s Church in Mount Saint Patrick on Wednesday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Marie Bowers made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.murphyfuneralhome.ca

Gerald “Sonny” Buske of Pembroke, husband of the late Eleanor Buske NEE Chenier, in his 84th year. The family will receive relatives and friends at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A funeral mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at the Church of the Most Holy Name of Jesus in Pembroke on Thursday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Gerald “Sonny” Buske made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.nevillefuneralhome.ca

Tim Lauzon of Pembroke, son of the late Andre Lauzon and the late Jackie Anderson NEE Vosbourgh, in his 59th year. Visitation is at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Tuesday from 7 to 9 PM. A funeral mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at the Church of the Most Holy Name of Jesus in Pembroke on Wednesday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Tim Lauzon made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.nevillefuneralhome.ca