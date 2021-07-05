MONDAY, JULY 5, 2021

Arthur Raymond of Pembroke, husband of Bernadette Raymond NEE Sallafranque, in his 93rd year. The family will receive relatives and friends by appointment at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke today from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A funeral mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Saint Jean Baptiste Church in Pembroke on Tuesday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Arthur Raymond made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Jacqueline Fuisz of Pembroke, daughter of the late Daniel and Frances St. Pierre NEE Jones, in her 89th year. The family will receive relatives and friends by appointment only at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A funeral mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at the Church of the Most Holy Name of Jesus in Pembroke on Thursday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Jacqueline Fuisz made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

