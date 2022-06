Thomas Sylvestre of Pembroke, husband of Dianne Sylvestre, at the age of 73 years. Visitation is at the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Tuesday from 1 until 3 PM. A graveside service will be held at Saint Columba’s Cemetery in Pembroke on Tuesday at 3:15 PM. Arrangements for the late Thomas Sylvestre made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.murphyfuneralhome.ca