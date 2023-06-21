MONDAY, JUNE 19, 2023

Edmond Lukus of Pembroke, husband of Betty Lukus NEE Wong, in his 83rd year. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Pembroke on Thursday at 1 PM. Arrangements for the late Edmond Lukus made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.nevillefuneralhome.ca

Jack O’Donnell of Pembroke, husband of the late Ann O’Donnell, at the age of 82 years. A funeral service will be held in the chapel of the Murphy Funeral Home, in Pembroke on Tuesday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Jack O’Donnell made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.murphyfuneralhome.ca