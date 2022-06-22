MONDAY, JUNE 20, 2022

Eileen Butler of Pembroke, daughter of the late Kathleen Butler and William Duffy, in her 83rd year. Visitation is at the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Wednesday from 9:30 until 11:30 AM. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Saint Columbkille’s Cathedral in Pembroke on Wednesday at 12 noon. Arrangements for the late Eileen Butler made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Denise Sheridan of Pembroke, wife of the late Jim Sheridan, at the age of 88 years. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Saint Columbkille’s Cathedral in Pembroke on Tuesday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Denise Sheridan made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Darl Laronde of Pembroke, husband of the late Nora Laronde, at the age of 86 years. Visitation is at the Malcom Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late Darl Laronde made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Nora Bennett of Pembroke, wife of Carson Bennett, at the age of 84 years. Visitation is at the Malcom Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Wednesday from 7 to 9 PM and on Thursday from 10 until 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Nora Bennett made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Merna Rosamond of Pembroke, wife of Robert Rosamond. Visitation is at the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late Merna Rosamond made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

