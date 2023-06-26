MONDAY, JUNE 26, 2023

Edgar Wright of Westmeath, husband of Rita Elinor Wright NEE Koznackie, in his 94th year. Visitation is at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A funeral service will be held at Saint Andrew’s United Church in Westmeath on Wednesday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Edgar Wright made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Vania Varvaresos NEE Bardis of Pembroke, wife of the late Nicholas Varvaresos, at the age of 78 years. Visitation is at the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Tuesday evening from 7 to 9 PM and on Wednesday from 11 AM until 1 PM. Arrangements for the late Vania Varvaresos made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

