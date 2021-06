Robert Chartrand of Chapeau Quebec, son of Paul Chartrand and Lorraine Adam, at the age of 30. Visitation is at the Hayes Funeral Home in Chapeau Quebec today from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM and on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Saint Alphonsus Church in Chapeau Quebec on Wednesday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Robert Chartrand made by Hayes Funeral Home.

