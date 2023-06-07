MONDAY, JUNE 5, 2023

Muriel Pleau NEE Gauthier of Pembroke, wife of the late Eddy Pleau, at the age of 86 years. A graveside service will be held at Saint Columba’s Cemetery in Pembroke on Saturday, June 10th at 11 AM followed by a celebration of Muriel’s life at the Pembroke Curling Club. Arrangements for the late Muriel Pleau made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Mildred Goldberg NEE Wagner of Pembroke, wife of the late Willard Goldberg, in her 98th year. A graveside service will be held at Zion Saint Timothy’s Lutheran Cemetery in Pembroke on Saturday, June 10th at 1 PM. Arrangements for the late Mildred Goldberg made by Malcolm Devitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Jean Douwes of Cobden, wife of the late John Douwes, at the age of 85 years. Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden on Tuesday afternoon from 1 until 2:30 PM. Arrangements for the late Jean Douwes made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

