MONDAY, MARCH 15, 2021

Harold Hampel of Pembroke, husband of Mary Hampel NEE Blimkie, in his 92nd year. The family will receive relatives and friends by appointment at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke this evening from 7 to 9 PM. A funeral service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Pembroke on Tuesday at 11 AM. Please call the funeral home if you wish to attend. Arrangements for the late Harold Hampel made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

