MONDAY, MARCH 18, 2024

Grace Leech of Miramichi Lodge in Pembroke, sister of Mary Pearson, the late George Leech and the late Earla Ross. Visitation is at the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Tuesday from 10 until 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Grace Leech made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.mdbfuneralhome.com

Laurier Vaillancourt of Pembroke, husband of the late Fay Vaillancourt, in his 84th year. A private committal service will be held at Saint Columba’s Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements for late Laurier Vaillancourt made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.nevillefuneralhome.ca