Clarice Catherine “Kitty” Klatt of Pembroke, wife of the late Emmett Klatt, in her 99th year. Visitation is at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Thursday, March 7th from 7 to 9 PM. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at The Church of the Most Holy Name of Jesus in Pembroke on Friday, March 8th at 1 PM. Arrangements for the late Clarice Catherine “Kitty” Klatt made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

