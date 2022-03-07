MONDAY, MARCH 7, 2022

Wendy Neadow of Pembroke, mother of Dan, Becky, Tina Nelson, James and Frank, at the age of 68 years. Visitation is at the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Friday, March 11th from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late Wendy Neadow made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.mdbfuneralhome.com

Ray Park of Pembroke, husband of Joan Park NEE Landry, in his 81st year. The family will receive relatives and friends at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Tuesday from 1 until 2 PM. Arrangements for the late Ray Park made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.nevillefuneralhome.ca

Grace Wong of Cobden, wife of Jim Wong, in her 85th year. Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late Grace Wong made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

For complete details visit www.frasermorrisheubner.com