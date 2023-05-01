MONDAY, MAY 1, 2023

Anastasia (Anne) Dearsley NEE Stoppa of Cobden, wife of the late Sidney Dearsley, at the age of 95 years. Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden this evening from 7 to 9 PM and on Tuesday morning from 9 AM until 10:30 AM. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Cobden on Tuesday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Anne Dearsley made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

Carl “Bud” Severin of Pembroke, husband of Betty Severin NEE Delarge, at the age of 84 years. Visitation is at the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Wednesday morning from 9:30 until 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Carl “Bud” Severin made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

John Leyden of Pembroke, husband of Susan Donlan. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Saint Columbkille’s Cathedral in Pembroke on Tuesday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late John Leyden made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

