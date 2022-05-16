MONDAY, MAY 16, 2022

Otto Mittag of Eganville, husband of the late Rita Mittag NEE Behnke, at the age of 91. Visitation is at the Zohr Family Funeral Home in Eganville today from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM and on Tuesday from 12:30 until 1:30 PM. Arrangements for the late Otto Mittag made by Zohr Family Funeral Home, Eganville.

Ellsworth Hartwig of Pembroke, husband of Anna Hartwig, at the age of 88 years. A funeral service was held at First Evangelical Missionary Church in Pembroke this morning at 11:30 AM. Arrangements for the late Ellsworth Hartwig made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

