MONDAY, MAY 2, 2022

Gloria Scase of Westmeath, wife of Ken Scase, at the age of 56 years. A funeral service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Pembroke on Wednesday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Gloria Scase made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.mdbfuneralhome.com

Ruth Brisson of Pembroke, wife of the late Robert Brisson, in her 84th year. A celebration of Ruth’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements for the late Ruth Brisson made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

For complete details visit www.frasermorrisheubner.com