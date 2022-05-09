MONDAY, MAY 9, 2022

Doreen Wright of Micksburg, wife of the late Willis Wright, in her 89th year. Visitation is at the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke today from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late Doreen Wright made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Dolores Dawe of Pembroke, wife of the late John Vincent Dawe, in her 91st year. Visitation is at the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Tuesday from 2 until 5:30 PM. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Saint Columbkille’s Cathedral in Pembroke on Wednesday at 10:30 AM. Arrangements for the late Dolores Dawe made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

