iHeartRadio

P7 Static Links

Choose your station
C
Instagram

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 1, 2021

Florence Glover of Pembroke, wife of Harold Glover, at the age of 88 years.  Visitation is at the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Wednesday from 4 until 6 PM.  Arrangements for the late Florence Glover made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.  

For complete details visit www.mdbfuneralhome.com

Isabel Meyers of Cobden, wife of the late Fred Meyers, in her 92nd year.  Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden on Tuesday from 11 AM until 1 PM.  A funeral service will be held in the chapel of the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden on Tuesday at 1 PM.  Arrangements for the late Isabel Meyers made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden. 

For complete details visit www.frasermorrisheubner.com