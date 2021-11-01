MONDAY, NOVEMBER 1, 2021

Florence Glover of Pembroke, wife of Harold Glover, at the age of 88 years. Visitation is at the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Wednesday from 4 until 6 PM. Arrangements for the late Florence Glover made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.mdbfuneralhome.com

Isabel Meyers of Cobden, wife of the late Fred Meyers, in her 92nd year. Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden on Tuesday from 11 AM until 1 PM. A funeral service will be held in the chapel of the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden on Tuesday at 1 PM. Arrangements for the late Isabel Meyers made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

For complete details visit www.frasermorrisheubner.com