MONDAY, NOVEMBER 28, 2022

Clarence Ashick of Rankin, husband of the late Eva Ashick, at the age of 93 years. Visitation is at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke today from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A funeral service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church in Rankin on Tuesday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Clarence Ashick made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.nevillefuneralhome.ca

Ruth Morrison (formerly Duplisea) of Pembroke, mother of Stan, Doug and the late Don Duplisea, at the age of 96 years. Visitation is at the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke today from 1 until 1:45 PM. A funeral service will be held in the chapel of the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke today at 2 PM. Arrangements for the late Ruth Morrison made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.mdbfuneralhome.com