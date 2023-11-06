MONDAY, NOVEMBER 6, 2023

Bryon Morris of Petawawa, husband of Jennifer Morris, at the age of 75. A memorial service will be held at Petawawa Presbyterian Church on Wednesday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Bryon Morris made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.mdbfuneralhome.com

Wanda McLaughlin of Pembroke, wife of the late Muncel McLaughlin, in her 88th year. A private funeral mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at the Church of the Most Holy Name of Jesus in Pembroke. Arrangements for the late Wanda McLaughlin made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.nevillefuneralhome.ca

Wayne Sell of Eganville, son of the late Victor and Marion Sell, in his 74th year. A funeral service will be held at Saint Luke’s Lutheran Church in Eganville on Wednesday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Wayne Sell made by Zohr Family Funeral Home, Eganville.

For complete details visit www.zohrfuneralhome.com