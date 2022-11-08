MONDAY, NOVEMBER 7, 2022

Mac Burwell of R R 5 Cobden, husband of Lorna Burwell, at the age of 85 years. Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden on Wednesday from 11 AM until 12:30 PM. Arrangements for the late Mac Burwell made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

For complete details visit www.frasermorrisheubner.com

Patricia Boldt NEE Welk of Pembroke, wife of the late Garry Boldt, at the age of 79 years. Memorial visitation will be held at the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Wednesday from 6 to 8:30 PM. Arrangements for the late Patricia Boldt made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.mdbfuneralhome.com

Ethel Keuhl NEE Mick of Pembroke, wife of the late Eldon Keuhl, in her 98th year. A celebration of life will be held at Calvin United Church in Pembroke on Thursday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Ethel Keuhl made by Malcolm Devitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.mdbfuneralhome.com