MONDAY, OCTOBER 18, 2021

Lola Johnston of Pembroke, wife of the late Gillan Johnston, at the age of 105 years. Visitation is at Calvin United Church in Pembroke on Friday from 10 until 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Lola Johnston made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Brian Cotnam of Pembroke, son of the late Graham and Fern Cotnam, at the age of 76 years. A graveside service will be held at Beachburg Union Cemetery on Tuesday at 2 PM. All Covid protocols must be observed and masks must be worn at the funeral. Arrangements for the late Brian Cotnam made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

