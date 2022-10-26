MONDAY, OCTOBER 24, 2022

Dorothy MacGregor NEE McLaughlin of Beachburg, wife of the late Gordon MacGregor, at the age of 98 years. Visitation is at Saint Andrew’s United Church in Beachburg on Tuesday afternoon from 1 until 1:45 PM. A funeral service will be held at Saint Andrew’s United Church in Beachburg on Tuesday at 2 PM. Arrangements for the late Dorothy MacGregor made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.mdbfuneralhome.com

Millie Petroskie of Pembroke, wife of Benny Petroskie, in her 70th year. Visitation is at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Saint Columbkille’s Cathedral in Pembroke on Wednesday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Millie Petroskie made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.nevillefuneralhome.ca