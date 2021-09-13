MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 13, 2021

Margaret Siegel of Pembroke, wife of the late Walter Siegel, at the age of 98 years. Visitation is at the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Tuesday morning from 9 until 10:30 AM. A funeral service will be held at Saint Timothy’s Lutheran Church in Pembroke on Tuesday at 11 AM. Space is limited. All Covid protocols must be observed and masks must be worn at the funeral home and the church. Arrangements for the late Margaret Siegel made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Sylvester Afelskie of Cobden, husband of the late Anna Burchat, in his 92nd year. Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM and on Wednesday morning from 9:30 until 10:15 AM. Arrangements for the late Sylvester Afelskie made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

