MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 19, 2022

Rene “Larry” Larochelle of Pembroke, husband of the late Evelyn Larochelle, at the age of 100 years. Visitation is at the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Saint Paul the Hermit Church in Sheenboro Quebec on Wednesday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Rene “Larry” Larochelle made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.murphyfuneralhome.ca

Stanley Gauthier of Pembroke, husband of Linda Gauthier NEE Furber, at the age of 77 years. Visitation is at the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Thursday from 6 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late Stanley Gauthier made by Malcolm Deavitt and Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.mdbfuneralhome.com

Elisabeth Weigelin of Eganville, wife of the late Leo Weigelin, in her 96th year. A graveside service will be held at Saint John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Petawawa on Sunday at 3 PM. Arrangements for the late Elisabeth Weigelin made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.mdbfuneralhome.com