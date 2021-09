Howard Miehm of Petawawa, husband of Marion Miehm, at the age of 95 years. Visitation is at the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke this afternoon from 1 until 3 PM. Arrangements for the late Howard Miehm made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.mdbfuneralhome.com