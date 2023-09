Tom Quigley of Pembroke, husband of Beverley Quigley NEE Heubner, in his 88th year. Visitation is at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A funeral mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Pembroke on Friday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Tom Quigley made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.nevillefuneralhome.ca