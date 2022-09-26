MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 26, 2022

Gloria Couves formerly of Pembroke, wife of the late Peter Couves, at the age of 80. Visitation is at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Wednesday from noon until 3 PM. Arrangements for the late Gloria Couves made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Elizabeth St. Jean formerly of Pembroke, wife of the late Louis St. Jean, at the age of 92 years. Visitation is at the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke today from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Saint Columbkille’s Cathedral in Pembroke on Tuesday at 10:30 AM. Arrangements for the late Elizabeth St. Jean made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

