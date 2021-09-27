MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 27, 2021

Larry Fisher of Pembroke, husband of Susan Fisher, at the age of 94 years. Respecting Larry’s wishes, cremation has taken place and visitation will be announced at a later date. Arrangements for the late Larry Fisher made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Carol McKenna of Pembroke, wife of the late Derry McKenna, at the age of 66 years. Visitation is at the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late Carol McKenna made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

