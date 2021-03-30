Killaloe OPP Lay Multiple Charges In Domestic Incident
COVID-19 variants of concern detected in Renfrew CountyRenfrew County's top doctor warns the region will soon move from the Yellow-Protect to Orange-Restrict zone now that the COVID-19 variants of concern have been identified in the region.
Police investigating home invasion in Carleton PlaceOntario Provincial Police say a gun has been seized following a reported home invasion in Carleton Place late Saturday night.
Employee at Renfrew Tim Hortons tests positive for COVID-19The Renfrew County and District Health Unit says patrons to a Renfrew Tim Hortons are not considered to be at risk after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
New rules limit indoor and patio dining at bars and restaurants in Renfrew County to household members onlyRestaurants and bars will also be required to obtain and record every patron's first and last name, telephone number and municipality of residence.
Renfrew County residents 75 and older can book vaccine next weekResidents are being urged not to call the health unit
Four new COVID-19 cases, seven people now in hospitalThere are 25 active cases in the region
Up to 50 mm of rain expected Friday, special weather statement in effectA special weather statement has been issued for Pembroke and much of the Ottawa Valley
Over 11,500 COVID-19 vaccine doses so far doled out in Renfrew CountyThe update Wednesday said 11,572 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered
G2 driver caught going 72 km/h over speed limit on Highway 17 near PembrokeOn top of charges, the car was impounded and the driver's license was suspended.
Four new COVID-19 cases, active cases slightly higherThere are 22 active cases in the area, six people remain in hospital