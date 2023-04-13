THURSDAY, APRIL 13, 2023

Alleda Fischer NEE Brown of Kemptville, wife of the late Earl Fischer, at the age of 91. Visitation is at the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Saturday from noon until 1 PM. Arrangements for the late Alleda Fischer made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.mdbfuneralhome.com

Marina Beauchamp of Pembroke, wife of the late Roy Beauchamp, in her 87th year. Visitation is at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Friday evening from 7 to 9 PM. A funeral mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Saint Jean Baptiste Church in Pembroke on Saturday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Marina Beauchamp made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.nevillefuneralhome.ca