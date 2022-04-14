THURSDAY, APRIL 14, 2022

Margaret Smith of R R 2 Pembroke, wife of Addison Smith, in her 94th year. A graveside service will be held in Beachburg Union Cemetery on Saturday at 2 PM. Arrangements for the late Margaret Smith made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

Vera Melcher of Pembroke, wife of Arnold Melcher, at the age of 90 years. Visitation is at the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Friday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A funeral service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church in Rankin on Saturday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Vera Melcher made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

