iHeartRadio

P7 Static Links

Choose your station
C
Instagram

THURSDAY, APRIL 20, 2023

Vera Krueger of Pembroke, wife of the late James Krueger, at the age of 91 years.  Visitation is at the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Friday evening from 7 to 9 PM.  Arrangements for the late Vera Krueger made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke. 

For complete details visit www.mdbfuneralhome.com

Jim Grahl of Petawawa, at the age of 66 years.  Respecting Jim’s wishes, there will be no visitation.  A memorial service will be held at Saint John’s Lutheran Church, 357 Miller Street in Pembroke on Saturday at 11 AM.   Arrangements for the late Jim Grahl made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke. 

For complete details visit www.mdbfuneralhome.com

P7 Footer Group

P7 Static Links

P7 Footer Address Card

Phone

(613) 735-9670

Website

Instagram