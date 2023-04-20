THURSDAY, APRIL 20, 2023

Vera Krueger of Pembroke, wife of the late James Krueger, at the age of 91 years. Visitation is at the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Friday evening from 7 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late Vera Krueger made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Jim Grahl of Petawawa, at the age of 66 years. Respecting Jim’s wishes, there will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at Saint John’s Lutheran Church, 357 Miller Street in Pembroke on Saturday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Jim Grahl made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

