THURSDAY, APRIL 21, 2022

Janet Leeck of Chalk River, wife of Pat Leeck, at the age of 58 years. As per Janet’s wishes, cremation has taken place.

Dorothy Angus of Cobden, wife of the late Mervin Angus, in her 80th year. A funeral service will be held at Whitewater Wesleyen Community Church in Cobden on Saturday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Dorothy Angus made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

For complete details visit www.frasermorrisheubner.com

Mick Rooney of Cobden, husband of Nell Rooney, in his 84th year. Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden on Saturday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late Mick Rooney made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

For complete details visit www.frasermorrisheubner.com

William (Bill) Koops of Arnprior, husband of Marion Heubner, in his 97th year. Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden on Monday from 2 to 4 PM. Arrangements for the late William (Bill) Koops made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

For complete details visit www.frasermorrisheubner.com

Jason Cull formerly of Killaloe, husband of Isabelle Charbonneau, in his 36th year. Visitation is at the Zohr Family Funeral Home in Killaloe on Friday evening from 7 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late Jason Cull made by Zohr Family Funeral Home, Killaloe.

For complete details visit www.zohrfuneralhome.com