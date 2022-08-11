THURSDAY, AUGUST 11, 2022
Colleen Yantha of Barry’s Bay, daughter of Joseph and Caroline Yantha, at the age of 53 years. Visitation is at the Heubner Funeral Home in Barry’s Bay on Friday from 4 to 7 PM and on Saturday from 9 until 10 AM. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Saint Hedwig’s Roman Catholic Church in Barry’s Bay on Saturday at 10:30 AM. Arrangements for the late Colleen Yantha made by Heubner Funeral Home, Barry’s Bay.
