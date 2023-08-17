THURSDAY, AUGUST 17, 2023

Tom Hoffman of Pembroke, husband of the late Janice Hoffman, at the age of 66 years. Visitation is at the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Friday from 12:30 until 1:45 PM. A funeral service will be held in the chapel of the Murphy Funeral Home on Friday at 2 PM. Arrangements for the late Tom Hoffman made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Albert DeCoste of Petawawa, husband of Sheila DeCoste, at the age of 78 years. Visitation is at Wesley Community Church, 210 Renfrew Street in Pembroke on Saturday morning from 9:30 until 10:45 AM. A funeral service will be held in Wesley Community Church on Saturday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Albert DeCoste made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

