THURSDAY, AUGUST 18, 2022

Elda Spence of Cobden, wife of the late Murray Spence, at the age of 91 years.  Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden on Friday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM.  Arrangements for the late Elda Spence made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden. 

Timothy Lenser of Pembroke, husband of Kimberly Lenser NEE Clarke, at the age of 56.  Visitation is at the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke today from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM.  A funeral service will be held in the chapel of the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Friday at 11 AM.  Arrangements for the late Timothy Lenser made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke. 

