Delta Neville NEE Saar of Pembroke, wife of the late Charles Neville, in her 92nd year. A funeral service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, 423 Witt Road in Locksley on Tuesday, August 8th at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Delta Neville made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.mdbfuneralhome.com