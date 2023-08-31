THURSDAY, AUGUST 31, 2023

iHeartRadio

Diane Smith NEE Hills of Pembroke, mother of Julie Molson and the late Paul and Michael Smith, at the age of 85 years.  Visitation is at the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Friday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM.  A funeral service will be held in the chapel of the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home on Saturday at 11 AM.  Arrangements for the late Diane Smith NEE Hills made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke. 

For complete details visit www.mdbfuneralhome.com

