THURSDAY, AUGUST 4, 2022

Donald Zadow of Peterborough and formerly of Pembroke, husband of Jeanette Zadow NEE Purcell, at the age of 92 years. Visitation is at the Malcom Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Sunday from noon until 2 PM. Arrangements for the late Donald Zadow made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Jim Demers of Pembroke, husband of Theresa Demers NEE Tremblay, in his 84th year. Visitation is at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Friday evening from 7 to 9 PM. A funeral mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Pembroke on Saturday at 10 AM. Arrangements for the late Jim Demers made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Bruce Macheska of Pembroke, brother-in-law of Peggy Marcus and brother of the late David Marcus, at the age of 66 years. A funeral service will be held at Saint Columba’s Cemetery in Pembroke today at 1 PM followed by a celebration of Bruce’s life at the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke. Arrangements for the late Bruce Macheska made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Lorraine Briggs of Barry’s Bay, wife of the late Ronald Briggs, in her 93rd year. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Saint Hedwig’s Roman Catholic Church in Barry’s Bay on Saturday at 10:30 AM. Arrangements for the late Lorraine Briggs made by Heubner Funeral Home, Barry’s Bay.

