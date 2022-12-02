THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1, 2022

Bill Valliant of Kanata, son of the late George and Dorothy Valliant, at the age of 74 years. A funeral service will be held at Saint Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in Cobden on Saturday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Bill Valliant made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

For complete details visit www.frasermorrisheubner.com

Grace Foran NEE McGrath of Eganville, wife of the late Leonard Foran, at the age of 99. Visitation is at the Zohr Family Funeral Home in Eganville on Friday from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late Grace Foran made by Zohr Family Funeral Home, Eganville.

For complete details visit www.zohrfuneralhome.com