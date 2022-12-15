THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15, 2022

Keith Bennett of R R 1 Cobden, husband of Ruby Bennett, at the age of 81 years. A funeral service will be held in the chapel of the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden on Friday at 1 PM. Arrangements for the late Keith Bennett made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

Emilia Gruntz of Pembroke, wife of the late Elvin Gruntz, in her 91st year. Visitation is at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke today from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A funeral mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at the Church of the Most Holy Name of Jesus in Pembroke on Friday at 10 AM. Arrangements for the late Emilia Gruntz made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

