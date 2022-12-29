THURSDAY, DECEMBER 29, 2022

Jakob Rook of R R 3 Cobden, husband of the late Grace Rook NEE Bosma, at the age of 87 years. Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden today from 2 until 5 PM. A funeral service will be held at Zion Christian Reformed Church in Pembroke on Friday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Jakob Rook made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

Elizabeth MacDonald of Pembroke, mother of Wendy, Brent, Cindy and Donna, at the age of 83 years. Visitation is at the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke today from 2 to 5 PM. A funeral service will be held at Emmanuel Lighthouse United Pentecostal Church, 1787 Petawawa Boulevard in Pembroke on Friday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Elizabeth MacDonald made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

