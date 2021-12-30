THURSDAY, DECEMBER 30, 2021

Dorothy Angus of Cobden, wife of the late Mervin Angus, in her 80th year. A church and graveside service will be held in the spring of 2022. Arrangements for the late Dorothy Angus made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

For complete details visit www.frasermorrisheubner.com

Mansel Hill of Cobden, husband of the late Olive Miller, in his 99th year. Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden on Saturday, January 1st from 11 AM until 1:30 PM. Due to Covid restrictions, a private family funeral service will be held in Saint Paul’s Anglican Church in Cobden. Arrangements for the late Mansel Hill made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

For complete details visit www.frasermorrisheubner.com

Dianne Dashnay of Pembroke, wife of the late Joey Dashnay, at the age of 79 years. A private family service was held in the chapel of the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Wednesday, December 29th. Arrangements for the late Dianne Dashnay made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.murphyfuneralhome.ca