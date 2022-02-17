THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 17, 2022

Eveline Hoare of Pembroke, wife of the late Bert Hoare and the late Sam McConeghy, in her 90th year. Visitation is at Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke today from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. All Covid protocols must be observed and masks worn in the funeral home. Arrangements for the late Eveline Hoare made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Josephine Dombroskie of Barry’s Bay, wife of Theodore Dombroskie, at the age of 94. Visitation is at the Heubner Funeral Home in Barry’s Bay on Friday from 5 to 9 PM. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Saint Hedwig’s Roman Catholic Church in Barry’s Bay on Saturday at 10:30 AM. Arrangements for the late Josephine Dombroskie made by Heubner Funeral Home, Barry’s Bay.

