THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 24, 2022

Jordana Yakabuskie of Petawawa, daughter of Tina Moore and Patrick Yakabuskie, in her 30th year. Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden on Friday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late Jordana Yakabuskie made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

Michael Bray of Petawawa, husband of JoAnne Bray, at the age of 66 years. Visitation is at the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Friday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A funeral service will be held in the chapel of the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Saturday at 11 AM. Covid protocols must be observed and masks worn in the funeral home. Arrangements for the late Michael Bray made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Raphael (Ray) Sernoskie of Killaloe, in his 89th year. Visitation is at the Zohr Family Funeral Home in Killaloe on Friday from 4 to 7 PM and on Saturday from 9 until 10:30 AM. A mass of Christian burial will be held at Saint Andrew’s Catholic Church in Killaloe on Saturday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Raphael (Ray) Sernoskie made by Zohr Family Funeral Home, Killaloe.

