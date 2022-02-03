THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 3, 2022

Gloria Scase of Westmeath, wife of Ken Scase, at the age of 56 years. A funeral service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in the spring. Arrangements for the late Gloria Scase made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.mdbfuneralhome.com

Andrew “Della” Dombroskie of Barry’s Bay, husband of Shirley Dombroskie, in his 68th year. Visitation is by appointment at the Heubner Funeral Home in Barry’s Bay on Friday evening from 5 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late Andrew “Della” Dombroskie made by Heubner Funeral Home, Barry’s Bay.

For complete details visit www.heubnerfuneralhome.ca