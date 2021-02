Angus Hinson, husband of Elizabeth Brose-Hinson, at the age of 67 years. Due to Covid-19, a private family service will be held in the chapel of the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke and the public is invited to share in this service on-line for a live streaming on Saturday at 2 PM. Arrangements for the late Angus Hinson made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.mdbfuneralhome.com