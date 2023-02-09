iHeartRadio

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 9, 2023

James Kohlsmith of Petawawa, husband of Faye Kohlsmith NEE Oattes, at the age of 78 years.  A funeral service will be held in the Cobden Agricultural Hall on Friday at 11 AM.  Arrangements for the late James Kohlsmith made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden. 

Barbara Sparling of R R 3 Eganville, wife of Harry Sparling, at the age of 79 years.  Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden on Friday from 1 until 3 PM.  A funeral service will be held in the chapel of the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden on Friday at 3:30 PM.  Arrangements for the late Barbara Sparling made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden. 

Muriel Pleau of Pembroke, wife of the late Eddy Pleau, at the age of 86 years.  A graveside service will be held at Saint Columba’s Cemetery in Pembroke in the spring.  Arrangements for the late Muriel Pleau made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke. 

