THURSDAY, JANUARY 19, 2023

Elva Riskie of Pembroke, wife of Greg Riskie, at the age of 83 years. Visitation is at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Friday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late Elva Riskie made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Beatrice Emdin of Pembroke, wife of the late John Emdin, at the age of 88. A funeral mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at the Church of the Most Holy Name of Jesus in Pembroke on Saturday at 1 PM. Arrangements for the late Beatrice Emdin made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Hannah “Scottie” Holtz of Pembroke, wife of the late Norman Holtz, at the age of 93 years. Visitation is at the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Friday afternoon from 2 to 4:30 PM. A funeral service will be held in the chapel of the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Saturday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Hannah “Scottie” Holtz made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

