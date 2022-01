Doris Brash NEE Scheer of Eganville, wife of Willard Brash, in her 91st year. A live stream of the funeral service will be available at 11 AM on Friday, January 21st on Doris Brash’s memorial page at www.zohrfuneralhome.com. Arrangements for the late Doris Brash made by Zohr Family Funeral Home, Eganville.

For complete details visit www.zohrfuneralhome.com